Police launch investigation after threat note surfaces in Oyo community

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the receipt of credible intelligence concerning a handwritten note allegedly dropped in front of a residential building in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire Local Government Area of the state, threatening an attack on the community.

The note, reportedly written in both Yoruba and English, is believed to have been authored by suspected bandits.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, PSC (+), ordered the immediate activation of the Command’s intelligence, tactical and operational response architecture.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, who said the State Intelligence Department (SID), in collaboration with tactical units, had commenced intensive debriefing of individuals linked to the discovery of the note.

According to the statement, operational assets have been deployed and repositioned within Ikoyi-Ile and surrounding communities, while armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, intelligence surveillance and strategic area domination have been significantly reinforced.

Police personnel have been placed on a 24-hour high alert, with sustained ground presence aimed at denying criminal elements any opportunity to exploit the situation.

The Area Command has also been directed to maintain constant supervision and continuous patrol coverage across the affected axis.

The Command said a thorough, intelligence-driven investigation has been launched to determine the origin, authenticity and intent of the note, stressing that all leads are being pursued.

The Police assured residents of Ikoyi-Ile and the wider Oyo State that there is no cause for panic, noting that robust security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property.

“The Command wishes to strongly and categorically reassure the good people of Ikoyi-Ile and residents across Oyo State that there is no cause for panic. Robust security measures have been fully activated and are already in place to safeguard lives and property.”

“Residents will continue to observe increased police visibility, patrol presence, and security engagements, all aimed at guaranteeing peace and public safety”, CP Haruna noted.

The Command also disclosed that it is working closely with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure a unified and proactive security posture across the state.

The Police reiterated their resolve to prevent criminal threats from taking root in Oyo State.

For emergencies, the public was advised to contact the Oyo State Call Response Centre on toll-free line 615, or the Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413.