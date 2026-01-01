PEPC Foundation commissions water project, distributes food packs in Ibeju-Lekki

The PEPC Foundation has commissioned a 70,000-litre capacity clean water project and kicked off the fifth edition of its food pack distribution, tagged “Love Beyond Christmas,” in Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The initiative aims to bring smiles to the faces of residents during the season of celebration.

During the commissioning, the founder of the foundation, Otunba Lukman Akinsanya, revealed plans to construct clean water plants in riverine communities across the country. He noted that the campaign was initiated to address the lack of clean water in riverine areas and prevent waterborne diseases.

Akinsanya, who was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Otunba Atunluse of Orimedu by His Royal Majesty, Oba Abidemi Toheeb Yissa-Oyedele, the Onimedu of Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki, said the foundation was starting the clean water initiative in his hometown of Ibeju-Lekki, with plans to extend it to other riverine areas nationwide.

“It is a new initiative and something that the people of our community need. We know that water is life; it is a very essential commodity for everyone, and this is my community. The saying that ‘charity begins at home’ is very apt here. So, I’m starting from Ibeju-Lekki and, by God’s grace, we are sure to cover most parts of Nigeria.

“This is the second water project and in the next three to four months, we should be able to move to the next community and then another. That means we will be moving towards other riverine areas because most of these places still suffer a lot from unclean water,” he said.

He added that the “Love Beyond Christmas” food packs project, which has been ongoing for several years, was designed to support families during the holiday season and show love to them.

The young philanthropist also lauded President Bola Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which he said is transforming every sector of the country.

Oba Toheeb Yissa-Oyedele, the Onimedu of Orimedu, commended Akinsanya for providing clean water to prevent cholera in the community.

“Akinsanya is using his resources to provide potable clean water for our people and prevent the spread of cholera with a 70,000-litre clean water facility that is solar-powered.

“This is a good initiative devoid of any political gains; rather, he is doing it out of love for his community. He has done a similar thing in Magbon, and this is the second one in Orimedu. May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen him, preserve his life and increase his wealth because he is doing good work for us in Ibeju-Lekki Local Council,” the royal father said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Development, Comrade Olalekan Biliamin-Oba, also commended Akinsanya.

“For me, I’ll say it’s an outstanding project because it addresses the immediate needs of the people in this community. Therefore, for the CEO of the PEPC Foundation to have thought it necessary to construct a 70,000-litre capacity water facility for this great community is very commendable, and my prayer is that Almighty God will continue to bless him to do more for humanity,” he said.

The Deputy Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ibeju-Lekki, Prince (Comrade) Mohammed Oluwatosin Atiku, also commended Akinsanya for his intervention and love for his community.

A total of 5,000 households benefited from the “Love Beyond Christmas” food packs in Ibeju-Lekki, while beneficiaries praised the PEPC Foundation’s humanitarian gestures and prayed for the foundation and its founders.