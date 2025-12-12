Plateau govt mourns as accident kills eight Unijos students

The Plateau State Government said it received with deep shock and profound sadness the unfortunate news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of eight students of the University of Jos in the early hours of Thursday, December 11, 2025

The government expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased students, the University of Jos community, friends, and loved ones affected by the painful incident.

In a statement, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap, said the loss is not only devastating to the families but also to the entire state, as the young people represented hope, potential, and the bright future of Plateau.

Ramnap said the state government encourages the University community and the general public to remain calm and united in this moment of grief.

“The Plateau State Government stands with all affected families and will continue to offer necessary support as they navigate this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their families the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” it added.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, announced the death of students on Thursday during a briefing with journalists, stating that the university had lost eight students around 3:00 am in a severe accident.

He said that the driver of the vehicle also died in the accident, bringing the number of the dead to nine, while two of them were seriously injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Ishaya was addressing the press on the combined 35th and 36th convocation and Golden Jubilee ceremonies of the university, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, December 13, 2025.

According to him, 60,000 graduates will bag various certifications and degrees: 9,236 Diploma graduates, 37,741 First degree graduates, and 13,023 Postgraduates.

Expatiating on the road accident later, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Plateau State Sector Command by Superintendent Route Commander Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer received a distress call at about 0230 hours, reporting a road traffic crash that occurred opposite Unity Bank Zaria Road, Jos.

He said that the crash involved two vehicles, a trailer and a bus, “Eleven people were on board the bus, and were said to be students of University of Jos.

On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, as they were eventually certified to be dead by the doctor; another victim died in the hospital, bringing the total number of the deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males.

“An eyewitness testified that the bus was on a high speed and engaged in wrongful overtaking, which led to loss of control and the eventual crash. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is still ongoing.”

The Sector Commander, FRSC Plateau Corps Commander, Olajide Mogaji, called on the motoring public, most especially drivers, to desist from night trips, avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving, driving under the influence, and driving when sick or fatigued, as they are the major causes of fatalities in the event of crashes.

“The government needs you alive, and wants you to live life to the fullest in this festive season and beyond”. He further admonished the members of the public to call FRSC toll-free Emergency number 122 to report crashes or other road emergencies.