Police arrest 15 suspected criminals masquerading as commercial motorcyclists

The Plateau State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to curb insecurity in the state with the arrest of 15 suspected criminal elements who have been masquerading as commercial motorcyclists in various parts of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence about the influx of criminal elements in the state, police operatives raided various locations and arrested suspects, “who match the description of members of a notorious gang of criminals that infiltrated conventional commercial motorcyclists and cover their faces with masks while they operate.”

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command in Jos, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alfred Alabo, the operation is still ongoing in a bid to make more arrests.

The suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation. They will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation, the statement added.

It said, “In line with the Plateau State Government’s efforts to restore peace and security in the state, a total ban was recently imposed on the operation and activities of commercial motorcyclists in the State. However, we have observed that some individuals are still flouting this order, thereby putting the lives of innocent citizens at risk.

“We wish to warn those who migrated from other States of the Federation to Plateau with ulterior motives to abort their evil plans and immediately leave the State, as the police have launched a massive manhunt for them. We will not hesitate to take the full wrath of the law against anyone found to be involved in any criminal activity”.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, has appealed to members of the general public to cooperate with the police by providing useful and timely information that will lead to the apprehension of the criminals.

“We assure you that your identity will be protected, and together, we can make Plateau State a safer place for all.

“The Plateau State Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the State, and we will continue to work tirelessly to rid the State of criminal elements”, he said.

In other news, Nasarawa State Police Command says the use, sale, possession, and distribution of fireworks, knockouts, and other forms of explosive pyrotechnics have been banned in the state.

In a press statement issued, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, said, “This enforcement has become necessary to maintain public order, prevent panic, and deny criminal-minded elements any opportunity to exploit the sounds of explosive devices to perpetrate unlawful acts.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, Tactical Units, and the command’s Intelligence Department to immediately intensify patrols and surveillance to ensure full compliance, as violators of this order will be made to face the full weight of the law.”