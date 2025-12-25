Police arrest 22 suspects, recover arms, vehicles, drugs nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 22 suspects and recovered firearms, vehicles, motorcycles and illicit drugs during a series of intelligence-led operations across several states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that operatives of the Special Tactical Squad carried out the arrests.

Hundeyin said the suspects were linked to offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry to cattle rustling, car snatching, economic sabotage, impersonation and drug trafficking.

He added that six firearms were recovered during the operations, including one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, an SMG rifle, and two live rounds of ammunition.

According to him, 45 other exhibits were also seized, including vehicles, motorcycles, and illicit drugs suspected of being used to commit crimes.

According to the statement, in a major operation along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, STS operatives intercepted a J5 vehicle carrying 13 brand-new motorcycles, weapons, and other incriminating items, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Luke Ifeanyi, over alleged armed robbery and economic sabotage.

“Within the Federal Capital Territory, the police arrested a Kuje Custodial Centre escapee, Ayo Abiodun, who is suspected of robbing a serving Nigerian Army officer.

“Another suspect, Yusuf Shehu, 40, was arrested with a stolen tricycle. Investigations revealed he was impersonating a police officer, with a police mobile uniform and identity card recovered from him.

“The squad also intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis and other controlled substances.

“In Edo State, four suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and alleged violent attacks on a community, while two members of a car-snatching syndicate were apprehended in Lagos and Ogun states.

“Similarly, 12 suspects linked to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested in Nasarawa and neighbouring states, with several firearms recovered.”

Hundeyin said investigations were ongoing and that all suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of inquiries.

Commending the operatives, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the successes reflected the Force’s commitment to protecting lives and disrupting criminal networks, urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to the police.