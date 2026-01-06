Police arrest 55-year-old man over alleged incest, sexual abuse of niece in Ondo

A 55-year-old man, Ademola Joshua, has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly engaging in incest and sexually abusing his 15-year-old niece in Ilara-Mokin.

Joshua was arrested by the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the command following a complaint lodged by a resident of the community, identified as Adewale.

Adewale reportedly approached the police station in the area after suspecting that Joshua was engaging in unlawful sexual activities with his sister’s daughter.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Jimoh Abayomi, said an investigation had been launched into the complaint, including inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the victim’s pregnancy.

Following the arrest, the command assured women and children of its commitment to protecting their rights and dignity, adding that perpetrators would be apprehended and prosecuted.

“Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the case was immediately referred to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the Command for discreet and thorough investigation. The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children and to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full weight of the law without compromise.

“This arrest aligns with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, whose reform-driven leadership continues to strengthen gender-sensitive policing.