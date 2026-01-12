Police arrest 26-year-old suspect over kidnap, murder of Rivers woman

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Goodnews Iberi, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a young woman, Rita Special Eleonu, in a case that has shocked residents of Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

Eleonu, 25, a native of Rumuekini Community in Obio/Akpor LGA, was reportedly abducted in December 2025 and later murdered after her family paid a ransom of ₦210,000 to her captors.

The arrest followed a distress report lodged on December 29, 2025, by the victim’s brother, according to the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Grace Iringe-Koko.

Reacting to the development, CSP Iringe-Koko said investigations revealed that on December 13, 2025, Iberi and four other accomplices, now at large, lured the victim to the Rumuakunde axis of Emohua LGA. She was subsequently kidnapped and taken to a forest along the East–West Road in Emohua, described by the police as an “evil forest.”

“The suspects collected the sum of Two Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦210,000.00) as ransom from the victim’s family before murdering her,” CSP Iringe-Koko disclosed.

She explained that acting on credible intelligence, operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, arrested Iberi on January 8, 2026, at about 6:30 a.m. at his hideout.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, highlighting his role and further incriminating four other accomplices,” the police spokesperson said.

According to her, the suspect led police operatives to the forest where the decomposing remains of the victim were recovered. The remains have since been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) morgue for autopsy.

CSP Iringe-Koko added that the suspect is currently in police custody, while an in-depth investigation has been launched to unravel the full details of the crime, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

Commending the operatives for their swift action, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, praised their diligence and professionalism in tracking down the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police encourages members of the public to maintain trust in police operations and to continue to support the Command with timely and credible intelligence that can enhance prompt response and strengthen the collective fight against crime in all its manifestations,” CSP Iringe-Koko stated.

She further urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police, adding that information that could aid the arrest of the remaining suspects would be treated with utmost confidentiality.