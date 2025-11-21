Police arrest 28-year-old fake doctor for defrauding woman in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old serial impostor, Victor Cletus, who defrauded and sexually exploited a young female victim under the guise of being a medical doctor.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omolola Odutola, stated that the arrest followed a distressing report by the victim, who narrated how the suspect contacted her on Snapchat and falsely presented himself as a surgeon at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

The victim, believing in his fabricated credentials, confided in him a medical concern involving a lump in her right breast.

Odutola disclosed that while taking advantage of her vulnerability, the suspect fraudulently demanded an unspecified amount of money as a supposed operation fee and deceitfully instructed her to meet him for a surgical procedure. Instead of offering any medical help, he sexually abused her and also stole money from her Opay account.

She added that the victim’s suspicion grew the following day when the fake doctor was persistently demanding sexual intimacy without conducting any medical procedure.

The Police Image Maker further noted that the victim, in her curiosity, contacted Babcock University Teaching Hospital and was shocked to learn that Victor Cletus is not a doctor but a cleaner in the hospital.

Odutola explained that the suspect is being investigated and will be prosecuted accordingly.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, condemns this heinous act and warns online predators and criminal impostors that the Command will not tolerate any form of exploitation, deception, or sexual violence against females.

He urges young females to remain circumspect and be wary of trusting strangers with personal or medical information online.

He maintains that Ogun State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals who weaponise social media platforms to perpetrate crimes.

The Command warns the public—especially young females—to exercise heightened caution on social media platforms, where criminals disguise themselves with false identities to lure, manipulate, and extort innocent persons.

Olive for eye treatment

Last week, the police in Akwa Ibom State detained a man alleged to have been carrying out unauthorised eye treatments in several communities in Itu Local Government Area, using olive oil.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Gideon, was arrested after police received reports that he had been attending to large groups of residents while posing as an ophthalmologist.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police, Gideon admitted during interrogation that he had no medical qualifications.

Ms John said the suspect had been “assembling over 300 people in each village, charging them N500 to administer a concoction of olive oil, juice, and water as a cure for various eye conditions.”

A medical team from the Ministry of Health was invited by the police and confirmed that the substances used were not approved for medical treatment.