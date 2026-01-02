Police arrest 43 over attempt to disrupt New Year’s Eve celebrations in Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 43 suspected hoodlums following attempts to hijack New Year’s Eve celebrations in parts of Asaba, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests in a statement yesterday, saying the suspects were apprehended during a midnight township patrol launched shortly after midnight on January 1, 2026.

According to the statement, the operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and involved Divisional Police Officers, tactical commanders and operatives drawn from various units of the Command.

Edafe said the patrol was initiated to protect law-abiding residents and commuters during the crossover festivities but escalated into a major security operation after miscreants allegedly took advantage of large crowds to unleash coordinated acts of violence and disorder.

He said the suspects engaged in blocking major roads, organising illegal car races and driving recklessly, leading to some commuters being knocked down. Others, he added, reportedly threw fireworks at members of the public, creating panic and disrupting celebrations across parts of the metropolis.

“The situation deteriorated further when the hoodlums launched violent attacks on police patrol teams, hurling stones and other dangerous objects, while setting tyres ablaze at key junctions to deliberately obstruct free movement,” the statement said.

The police noted that the disturbances posed a serious threat to public safety, particularly to worshippers returning from New Year church services, as several access roads were blocked and movement restricted.

Edafe said operatives acted swiftly and professionally, deploying lawful crowd-control measures to disperse the mobs, restore order and prevent a breakdown of law and order in the city.

He disclosed that 43 suspects were arrested during the operation, while items recovered included 25 vehicles, eight tricycles, fireworks, hard drugs and other offensive weapons.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue, with the police saying those found culpable would be charged to court.

The command condemned the acts, describing them as criminal and reckless, and warned individuals and groups against exploiting festive periods to foment violence or attack security personnel.

“Any attempt to disrupt public peace, obstruct roads or assault law enforcement officers under any guise will be met with firm and lawful resistance,” the police warned.