Police arrest four as mob kills Chief Imam in Kwara community

A mob has killed the Chief Imam of Sokunkpan in Tsaragi District of Edu Local Council, Kwara State. The mob, allegedly led by two siblings and said to be on a revenge mission, was angered by the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man, Ibrahim Gana, who they believed was killed by the cleric, Abdullahi Audu.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that four suspects had been arrested as investigations continue.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the incident took place after Gana, a resident of Sokunkpan Village in Tsaragi, died in a hospital following a prolonged illness.

“It was after Gana’s death that his brothers, Muhammad Shaaba and Mahmud Gana, suspected and accused the Chief Imam, Abdullahi Audu, of being responsible for his death.

The two brothers allegedly mobilised others and launched a violent attack on the cleric, killing him in the process.

“Police operatives have since commenced an investigation into the incident, and four suspects have been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals connected to the crime,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, condemned the attack and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands, describing such behaviour as a criminal offence that would be met with the full weight of the law.

He urged the public to remain calm and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the command’s official communication channels.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and order across Kwara State, adding that further updates would be provided as investigations progress.