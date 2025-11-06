Anambra Poll: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials as police raise personnel to 55,000

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for the November 8, 2025 Governorship Election in Anambra State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, monitored the distribution of sensitive election materials to the various local government areas ahead of the gubernatorial election on Thursday.

She said the distribution was part of the electoral process, urging the electorate to come out en masse on Saturday, November 8, 2025, and exercise their franchise in order to elect candidates of their choice.

She explained that the commission commenced the movement and distribution of three key sensitive materials by 9 a.m. to the various Registration Area Centres (RACs) as part of the final preparations for the election.

Among the sensitive materials distributed were the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Forms EC8A and Forms EC8B.

The distribution of sensitive materials was carried out with the joint supervision of party agents and security operatives to ensure transparency. The REC expressed hope that there would not be hiccups at the end of the exercise.

Agwu also allayed the fear being entertained in some quarters that their votes would not count or that their candidate would be declared the winner of the poll.

She pointed out that INEC has, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders including political parties, security agencies and civil society organisations, made adequate preparations to ensure that the forthcoming election is free, fair, transparent and credible.

“People should come out and vote; participate in this election process. Do not stay at home thinking that your vote will not count, and do not assume that your candidate has already won. INEC is fully prepared for this election, and we are assuring the people of Anambra State of a credible and peaceful exercise,” she said.

“We have been at the CBN since 9 a.m., and everything has gone smoothly without any challenges or complaints. This shows our readiness and commitment to delivering a credible election,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Anambra State election, Abayomi Shogunle, has expressed satisfaction with the process of distribution of the materials to the Electoral Officers in charge of each Registration Area (RA).

Shogunle equally revealed that the number of security personnel deployed for the poll had been increased from 45,000 to 55,000 officers. By this increase, three security personnel will man each Polling Unit (PU).

He clarified that the personnel include officers from the Nigeria Police Force, Immigration Service, NDLEA, DSS and other sister agencies, with at least three security officers assigned to each polling unit across the state.

He noted that the increase is aimed at ensuring adequate security across the state and protecting both voters and electoral officials during the exercise.

“The increase in security personnel is not to intimidate eligible voters but to ensure effective operations and safety at every polling unit. We want to guarantee voters’ confidence in coming out to cast their ballots without fear.

“We assure the people of Anambra that the election will be free, fair, transparent and devoid of intimidation. Our collective aim is to ensure the safety of voters, INEC officials and all stakeholders involved,” he added.