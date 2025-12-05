Police arrest man for defiling 12-year-old girl in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man in Ilesa, Ilesa West Local Government Area for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

A statement on Friday by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the suspect was arrested after the victim’s mother reported the incident at Ilesa Police Divisional headquarters.

“The Police Command in Osun State wishes to inform the general public that following a complaint on 16th November, 2025, a case of defilement was reported at ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters Ilesa area against a 50-year-old man.

“The report was lodged by the mother of the 12 years old girl, who is the victim, as she discovered a whitish slimy substance on her daughter’s underwear while doing laundry.

“Upon questioning, the victim opened up that the suspect, who is their neighbour, had carnal knowledge of her,” the statement said.

The statement said upon receipt of the report, the police immediately took the girl to an approved medical facility for medical examination.

“It was discovered that the girl has been sexually assaulted, including forceful penetration,” it said.

The statement said the case was subsequently referred to family and gender unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

It stated that the victim had been taken to a succour centre for continued medical care, where she was confirmed to be malnourished from home.

The statement said upon further investigation, it was discovered the assault reported was not the first, as the suspect had been defiling the victim since July, 2025.

It said the suspect exploited the vulnerable condition of the victim’s mother, who is a widow with no stable source of livelihood.

“The suspect reportedly gave the victim N200 after each act, for her to buy food.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, condemns this disturbing act and all forms of child abuse, molestation and exploitation,” the statement said.

The statement urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any suspicion to the nearest police station and relevant authorities.

“Together, we can protect our children and uphold justice,” it added.