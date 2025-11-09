Police arrest man for hiding pistol in loaf of bread in Delta

The police in Delta State have uncovered a locally made Beretta pistol concealed in a loaf of bread around the Koka area of the state.

The owner of the bread was reportedly arrested and taken into custody, while investigations continue to determine whether he is a suspected armed robber or gunrunner.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development, adding that the suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search operation in the area.

He said, “The Delta State Police Command has once again demonstrated its commitment to proactive policing and intelligence-led operations following the arrest of a suspected armed robber and kidnapper found with a fabricated Beretta pistol ingeniously concealed inside a loaf of bread.

“On November 6, 2025, at about 8:45 p.m., operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Command, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, intercepted a young man whose suspicious behaviour prompted a thorough search. In the course of the search, a fabricated Beretta pistol was discovered carefully concealed inside a loaf of bread.

“The suspect, later identified as Nnamdi Stanley Chibuike, aged 24, of Ogbeowele Quarters, behind General Hospital, Asaba, was immediately arrested and taken into custody. The recovered weapon has been secured as an exhibit, while investigation is ongoing to ascertain his possible connection with incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping within the Asaba metropolis and adjoining communities.”