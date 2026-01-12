Police arrest man over brother’s murder, dismantle motorcycle-snatching gang

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man for the alleged killing of his younger brother in Ogwashi-Uku, as operatives also dismantled a motorcycle-snatching gang operating in Agbor and neighbouring communities.

The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, which occurred in the early hours of January 8, 2025, at Poly Road, near Adaigbo Filling Station, Ogwashi-Uku.

According to him, a distress call received at about 7:31 a.m. reported that a 20-year-old male had been stabbed to death while asleep at around 3:20 a.m.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ogwashi-Uku Division, CSP Israel Okoyomon, deployed detectives to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly stabbed by his elder brother, identified as Aliyu Haman, also aged 20. The suspect was immediately arrested, while the weapon allegedly used in the incident was recovered by the police.

The body of the deceased was evacuated and deposited at the Odua Mortuary in Ogwashi-Uku for autopsy, as investigations continue to establish the circumstances and motive behind the killing.

In a related development, the police also arrested two suspected members of a motorcycle-snatching gang in Agbor as part of ongoing intelligence-led operations to curb violent crime across the state.

Edafe said the arrests followed discreet investigations into a reported case of armed robbery that occurred on December 24, 2025. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives led by the DPO of Agbor Division, CSP Michael Obekpa, carried out a targeted operation on January 4, 2026, at about 10:45 p.m., leading to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Owakwe Chuks, 37, and Bright Moses, 32.

Items recovered from them included a hammer allegedly used to injure victims, a short knife, a brown face mask, a face cap and a mobile phone.

Reacting to the developments, the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, reiterated that the protection of lives and property remains his top priority.

He assured residents that the command would continue to tackle criminal activities through intelligence-driven operations, sustained patrols and visible policing across Delta State.