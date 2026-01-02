Police arrest robbery suspect, seize arms, drugs in Delta operations

The Delta State Police Command has arrested suspected armed robbers and an alleged drug dealer in coordinated, intelligence-led operations across the state.



The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said the arrests reflected a renewed operational tempo aimed at dismantling criminal networks, particularly during the end-of-year period.



Edafe said operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in the Otorwhodo area of Ughelli North Local Council on December 28, 2025.



According to him, the team, led by ASP Julius Robinson, arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Moses Tejiri, a native and resident of the area, while other members of the gang escaped by scaling nearby fences.



He said a search of the suspect led to the recovery of a Dane gun, two locally fabricated pistols, 10 rounds of live cartridges and 11 rounds of ammunition.



Edafe added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to involvement in a series of armed robbery operations around Ekredjebor, Olu Avenue, Winners Road and other parts of the Ughelli metropolis.



In a separate operation, he said operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) on December 29, 2025, arrested one Isu Emmanuel at a hotel near Victoria Junction along Okpanam Road, following surveillance over the alleged indiscriminate sale of controlled drugs.



The suspect, who claimed to be a nurse attached to Guard Health Pharmacy, Okpanam, was alleged to be involved in the sale and distribution of prescription drugs without medical authorisation.



Items recovered from him included 28 sachets of tramadol, 16 sachets of Swindol (100mg), three bottles of codeine-containing Barcadine syrup and other prohibited substances.



Edafe said the suspect remains in custody while investigations continue to determine the scope of the alleged drug distribution network.



He reassured residents that intelligence-driven patrols, targeted raids and proactive crime-prevention strategies remain in force to deny criminals safe haven anywhere in the state, urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support security efforts.