Police arrest three underage suspects in Oyo kidnap case

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three underage girls over an alleged kidnapping threat in the state.

The suspects, identified as Nurudeen Fathia, 17; Fatai Taiwo, 17; and Munirat Saliu, 16, were apprehended following a complaint lodged by one Islamiat Omowumi on Friday, January 9, 2026. Omowumi reportedly received a threatening call from a private number.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspects allegedly threatened to abduct the complainant, demanded human parts and requested a ransom of N10 million, warning of severe consequences if their demands were not met.

Ayanlade said: “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public of the successful arrest of suspected kidnappers following a threat report received by the Command, demonstrating its commitment to proactive, intelligence-led, and preventive policing.

“On Friday, 9th January, 2026, one Islamiat Omowumi (female) of Ikoyi-Ile reported at the station that she had received a threatening phone call from a private number.

“The caller allegedly threatened to kidnap her and demanded human parts, claiming she was being targeted because she is a meat seller, and further demanded a ransom of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00), with threats of dire consequences should the demand not be met.

“In response, detectives of the Command immediately swung into action, deploying intelligence-led investigative measures which swiftly led to the arrest of three suspects, namely: Nurudeen Fathia (female), aged 17 years; Fatai Taiwo (female), aged 17 years; and Munirat Saliu (female), aged 16 years.”

The police spokesperson said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the act, claiming it was intended as a prank.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the act, claiming that the threat was intended as a prank. A small Itel mobile phone allegedly used in perpetrating the crime was recovered from them, further corroborating the investigation.

“The suspects are currently in custody while the investigation continues to fully unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine appropriate legal action in accordance with the law.

“The Command uses this opportunity to warn members of the public, particularly youths, against engaging in acts capable of causing fear, panic, or threat to life, as such actions constitute serious criminal offences with attendant legal consequences.”

Ayanlade reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

He added: “The Oyo State Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and encourages residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“This proactive and timely intervention underscores the Command’s resolve to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents across the state.”