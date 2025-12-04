Police arrest two persons in possession of fireworks, explosives in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested two persons for allegedly being in possession of outlawed fireworks and explosives.



The Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the arrest followed an intelligent surveillance operation carried out along Alaba Market and Relief Markets Owerri, where large quantities of the prohibited items were recovered.

He gave the names of the suspects as Opara Evans, 35, and Chinedum Stanley, 29; all males, adding that their arrest was made possible following an “intelligent surveillance operation” carried out along Alaba and Relief Markets in Owerri.



He reiterated government’s total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices across the 27 local councils of the state.



“The Command reiterates the total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices across Imo State. Anyone found violating this directive will be arrested and charged to court,” he said.

Okoye warned parents, residents and traders within the state to desist from dealing with such items, stressing: “Residents, parents, and traders are strongly advised to desist from dealing in these banned items and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

“The Imo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and joyful festive season for all Imo residents, and urges residents to celebrate responsibly,” he added.