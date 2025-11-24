Police beef up security in Anambra schools, churches, others

Anambra State Police Command has taken measures to strengthen measures across schools, churches and communities in the state, in the upsurge of insecurity in the North.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, announced that security had been beefed up across schools and churches in the state as part of a proactive strategy to prevent threats and ensure a secure environment for learning and worship.

Making this known in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the CP commended the growing unity of safety consciousness among residents, noting that Ndi Anambra had continued to demonstrate commendable cooperation, vigilance and the spirit of brotherhood.

He emphasised that the collective commitment significantly supported the command’s efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state.

Orutugu directed Area Commanders (ACs), Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders (TCs) to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, and strengthen collaboration with community stakeholders for seamless and effective security coordination.

He emphasised the Command’s unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that the police would continue to adapt and enhance security strategies to meet evolving challenges while sustaining the state’s growing atmosphere of peace.

Meanwhile, the CP has taken steps to deepen community policing through collaborative efforts.

While receiving high-powered delegation from Aguleri Community at the Command Headquarters, Awka, over the weekend, he commended the community for its collaborative efforts in community policing, intelligence sharing, conflict prevention, youth sensitisation on peaceful conduct.

He reaffirmed readiness to work closely with communities.

Both parties discussed strategic ways to enhance security in the region, including community engagement programmes, improved communication channels, and joint initiatives aimed at crime prevention.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation and sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the state.