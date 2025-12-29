Police arrest suspect over killing of man in Benin

The police in Benin, Edo State, have arrested a suspect, Amadin William, in connection with the killing of a man identified as Eghosa Osaikhuowuomwan, popularly known as Didi, in Oben community, Orhionmwon Local Council.

The command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect, also known as Old Soldier, allegedly attacked the victim during a social event in the community.

According to Ikoedem, the incident occurred on December 22, 2025, when the deceased attended a housewarming party in Oben. During the event, the victim reportedly excused himself to use the restroom, where the suspect allegedly followed him and inflicted a fatal machete wound to his neck.

The victim was rushed to hospital but bled to death and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ikoedem said the deceased’s brother reported the incident to the police on December 23, 2025, prompting an investigation and a manhunt for the suspect.

She added that the suspect was eventually tracked and arrested in Benin City on December 27, 2025, and is currently in police custody.

While she could not confirm reports that the victim had recently returned from abroad, the spokesperson assured that investigations into the case were ongoing.