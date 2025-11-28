Police debunk video of planned attack on Ogun, probe culprits

THE police in Ogun State have debunked a viral video circulating on social media where an individual was seen threatening to attack certain communities and tertiary institutions in the state.

They, however, assured the public that they were taking the threat seriously and were working to apprehend the individual behind the video.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, in a statement, dismissed the video as Artificial intelligence (AI)-generated.

She said the command embarked on a forensic analysis through its cybercrime and intelligence to uncover the mystery behind the video.

Odutola also dismissed as rumour that the video content originated from a terrorist organisation or operational cell, insisting that the purveyors of the fake video, although not yet identified, would soon be detected and brought to book.

She assured residents of the state that the police had not got any credible intelligence on planned attack in communities, schools or other public institutions across the state.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to address the concerns arising from the circulation of video clips on social media in which an unidentified individual issued threat against certain communities and tertiary institutions in the state.

“Following a forensic analysis by our cybercrime and intelligence units, the command states: ‘That the circulating video clips were created using AI by a clandestine individual or group of persons yet to be identified. The content did not originate from any known terrorist organisation or operational cell.”

The command said it was working with determination and precision to uncover the identity of the individual or network responsible for generating and circulating such video clips.

“The earliest appearance of the footage was traced to a foreign online source approximately three months ago, after which the content resurfaced in varying forms on different platforms.

‘’At present, there is no credible intelligence indicating any planned attack on Ogun State or any of its communities, schools or public institutions,” she added.

The police spokesperson urged the public to remain calm, continue in their lawful activities with fear and avoid spreading unverified materials, while encouraging residents to promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest police formation.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, directed increased surveillance, enhanced patrol, and sustained inter-agency collaboration to ensure continuous peace and security of all residents.

“The command, in conjunction with other agencies and stakeholders, remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property,” he said.