Suspected bandits warn Oyo community residents of planned attack

Fear has gripped Ikoyi-Ile town in Oyo State following reports that suspected bandits have threatened to attack the community, sparking anxiety just days after a deadly incident in the same local government area.

Ikoyi-Ile, located in Oriire Local Government Area, comes on the heels of a violent attack at Old Oyo National Park, Oloka village, where gunmen allegedly killed five people last Tuesday.

Residents disclosed that they have now received warnings from suspected bandits indicating that another attack could occur on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

According to local sources, the threats were conveyed through two handwritten notes discovered at the front and back of a building in the town.

One of the notes, written in Yoruba and titled “Lati Odo Bandit” (From the Bandits), reads: “A o wa ni January 20th, 2026. E duro de wa ati pe ki e mu ra fun wa le. A wa lati wa fun yin ni ibanuje ni orilede yin. Ni Ikoyi-Ile, Ile Oyo State. E mu ra le fun wa.”

Translated, the message warns residents to prepare for harm and suggests compliance with the bandits’ demands.

A second note, written in English, reads: “Bandit information. See, now, Three days we work for you. We said you in Ikoyi-Ile are the government that sent us. Wait for us.”

Although it remains unclear whether the notes were genuinely written by bandits or are part of a hoax, the messages have generated palpable fear in the community.

Residents reported staying indoors and reinforcing security measures at homes and businesses in anticipation of possible violence.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed awareness of the development, though its Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayanlade Olayinka, said no formal report had been received before media inquiries.

“We haven’t received such a letter formally, but investigations have been launched immediately and it was brought to our attention,” Ayanlade said.

“The individual who allegedly discovered the note is currently undergoing debriefing, while the Command has launched a full-scale investigation to determine the origin and intent of the note. We appreciate members of the public for their continued cooperation.”

Security analysts note that Oriire Local Government Area, which hosts both Ikoyi-Ile and Old Oyo National Park, has increasingly become a hotspot for violent crimes in recent months, raising concerns over the safety of residents in surrounding rural communities.

Meanwhile, local leaders and vigilante groups in Ikoyi-Ile have appealed to the government and security agencies to intensify patrols and provide timely intelligence support to forestall a repeat of last week’s deadly attack.