Police launch manhunt as retired Delta judge is killed in Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of retired High Court judge Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered at her residence behind The Pointer Newspapers office in Asaba on 23 November.

According to sources, gunmen bound Mrs Okogwu’s hands and legs, ransacked the property, and killed her. The police have since detained one suspect, Lucky Matthew, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, remains at large. A manhunt for Vanem has been launched.

Ogbueshi Okogwu, the retired judge’s younger brother, told the Guardian that the disappearance of her night security guard was “a major red flag.” He added, “Another guard claimed he met the gate wide open when he arrived in the morning. He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all.” The family has provided the police with the details of the private security company that deployed the guards, and the company’s proprietor has been summoned for questioning.

Superintendent Bright Edafe, Delta State Police spokesperson, said the Divisional Police Officer of A Division responded promptly after receiving a complaint from Mrs Okogwu’s brother. “Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO swiftly led men to the residence of the late retired judge, where the corpse was evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Mr Edafe confirmed that preliminary investigations point to Godwin Vanem as the principal suspect and that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, under the direction of Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda. The commissioner has consoled the family and assured them of justice.

Delta State has experienced a recent increase in violent attacks, including kidnappings and killings. In July, a government contractor, Lucky Ugbo, was abducted in Ogwashi-Uku, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The police have urged the public to provide any information that may assist in apprehending the fleeing suspect and stressed that investigations are ongoing.