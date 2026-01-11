Police launch probe after man kills wife, commits suicide in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have launched an investigation into the domestic murder of housewife Ayobami Ganiyat Ayanwale, believed to be connected to a suspected suicide committed by her husband, Ayoola Ayanwale, in Sotubo.

The Guardian learnt that the husband, who was a serial wife-beater, allegedly stabbed his wife at close range to her lungs in front of their children.

The woman, who was immediately rushed to the hospital by neighbours, was later pronounced dead.

She was said to have explained to the neighbours before giving up the ghost that she returned home and, without any reason, her late husband started beating her.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta at the weekend.Babaseyi said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department to begin investigating the cause of the domestic murder of the woman in relation to the suicide committed by her husband.

He explained that the police received a domestic violence report at the Ojodu Abiodun area on January 8, which was in connection with the suspected suicide committed at Sotubo on January 9.

The Police PRO explained that the police rushed to the scene after the woman involved in the domestic violence had been pronounced dead and that three knives were recovered from the couple’s residence, while the children were placed in the care of relatives.

He explained further that the husband fled the scene immediately after the murder and was later found unresponsive in an open field in Sotubo.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.Babaseyi said: “On 8 January, a woman, Ayobami Ganiyat Ayanwale, was allegedly stabbed by her husband, Ayoola Ayanwale, and later pronounced dead at a medical facility.

Three knives were recovered from the residence, while the couple’s three children were placed in the care of relatives.

“The case was slated for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

On 9 January, the suspect was found unresponsive in an open field in Sotubo and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Items recovered at the scene linked him to the earlier incident,” he added.

But an unconfirmed report said that the suspect committed suicide after taking a poisonous substance.