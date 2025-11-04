Police nab armed robbery kingpin, others in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 32-year-old suspected leader of an armed robbery syndicate, Lekan Anuoluwapo, and his cohorts over a series of robberies at gunpoint in Ifo Local Council.

The suspect was arrested with a female cohort, Ajoke Kareem, 33, at about 12.40 am on Saturday in Oloshe.

The Guardian learnt that on October 25, 2025, at about 3.00 am, the suspect stormed a residence in the council with a partner, shot a victim in the chest and stole his Infinix phone, Point of Sale (PoS) machine and power bank.

The suspects left a pistol and an empty cartridge at the scene.

Another robbery case involving the suspect was reported on October 17, 2025 about 6.30 pm, where he and another suspect attacked a woman who was sweeping the church premises in preparation for morning prayers and robbed her of a handbag containing some money.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, spokesperson for the state Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, stated that the suspect and his female cohort were arrested for terrorising residents of Agosi, Old Bank Area, Olomu Road, Oju-Sango, Folam, Oloshe Road, Ikorita, and Ajowa communities in Ifo Local Council.

She mentioned that the people of Ifo and its environs were jubilant following the arrest of the notorious armed robbery syndicate, whose arrest later led the police to apprehend another gang.

Odutola stated that the suspect mentioned syndicate members, including Akpomoka Gabriel, also known as Akuru, 36, residing at Ogba-Iyo, Ijoko-Ota, as his principal accomplice in the series of robberies.

Gabriel was later arrested over a series of armed robbery cases in the area.

She said, “The operation, based on technical intelligence, about 12.40pm, in Oloshe area on Saturday, November 1, 2025, led to the arrest of Lekan Anuoluwapo, 32, and his female companion, Ajoke Kareem, 33, who had been terrorising residents of Agosi, Old Bank Area, Olomu Road, Oju-Sango, Folam, Oloshe Road, Ikorita, and Ajowa communities in Ifo axis.

“Two robbery cases have been directly linked to the syndicate. On October 17, 2025, about 6.30pm, two armed men attacked a woman who was sweeping the church premises in preparation for morning prayers and dispossessed her of a handbag containing an unspecified amount of money. Wale Adeleye, who later confessed to committing the robbery alongside Lekan Anuoluwapo with the use of a locally made pistol, was arrested.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation and prosecution.

Ogunlowo further instructed the Area Commanders of Sango-Ota and Ifo to reinforce security measures at identified flashpoints throughout the Ember Months to deter criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property.