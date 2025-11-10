Police nab suspect as man dies in Rivers brothel

A suspect is in police custody in Rivers State after a male client died under mysterious circumstances at a brothel in Azikiwe Street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night, November 11, 2025, when the deceased client visited the brothel to patronise commercial sex workers.

An argument ensued between the client and the suspect, resulting in a physical altercation.

The client reportedly collapsed while at the sanitary lane of the brothel and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

However, the suspect was arrested by the Rivers Police Command for questioning over the death.

Meanwhile, police have not released the identity of the suspect or the deceased, and the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, in response to enquiries, confirmed that the command is in receipt of report of the death of the man and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID PortHarcourt, for discreet investigation.

I other news, banditry attacks have continued to escalate in Shanono communities, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, as bandits reportedly kidnapped five nursing mothers on Sunday.

The fresh attack occurred barely a week after the troops of the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kano, successfully repelled a deadly invasion in which 19 members of the criminal gang were neutralised.

It was reported that one of the women narrowly escaped the bandits’ deadly net. However, available sources revealed that the bandits had thrown away the babies of the kidnapped nursing mothers before taking them away to an undisclosed destination.

Narrating the recent attack, a community leader in Faruruwa village, Shanono, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, told journalists on Monday that the latest incursion left five women missing and a large number of livestock carted away.

Bagobiri expressed concern over the persistent attacks by bandits in the Fulani-dominated areas despite the heavy deployment of armed military personnel and other security agencies, describing the situation as getting out of hand.

He lamented that the bandits, riding on motorcycles, stormed Yan Kwada village in the Faruruwa community on Sunday night, dispossessing villagers of their belongings and leaving them in palpable fear.

The community leader said the ugly development has forced residents to flee for safety, leaving the village deserted. He further noted that, despite the presence of the military and other security agencies in the area for the past three weeks, the communities continue to experience daily attacks and loss of livestock.

“We continue to witness these attacks almost daily, despite the presence of the military and other security operatives. Even during yesterday’s attack, we heard they were coming and alerted the security personnel, but nothing was done until they arrived around 9 p.m., raided houses, and abducted the nursing mothers,” Bagobiri said.