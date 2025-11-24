guardin-logo

Others

Search Guardian News

Police officers nabbed in Adamawa for unprofessional conduct

By : Charles Akpeji

Date: 25 November 2025 12:44am WAT

police

The Nigeria Police

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two police officers following reports of unprofessional conduct at a checkpoint near River Side in Jimeta.

According to the command, the officers, who were attached to the Jimeta Divisional Police Headquarters, stopped a Mercedes Benz 180 for a routine search when the occupants allegedly resisted.

During the encounter, one of the officers fired shots at the vehicle’s tyres, an action authorities described as unnecessary, improper and contrary to police disciplinary standards.

Though no injuries were reported, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dankombo Morris, ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Related News

The officers, at the time of filing this report, are in police custody pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The CP disclosed this in the statement through the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola, the state capital.

He assured the public that the command would enforce appropriate disciplinary measures while maintaining professionalism, discipline and respect for citizens’ rights.

Tags:

Join Our Channels
Related News