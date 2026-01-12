Police probe couple’s death in Ogun domestic violence case

The police in Ogun State have launched an investigation into the domestic killing of a housewife, Ayobami Ganiyat Ayanwale, which is believed to be linked to the suspected suicide of her husband, Ayoola Ayanwale, in the Sotubo area of the state.

The Guardian learnt that the husband, who was reportedly a serial wife-beater, allegedly stabbed his wife at close range in the presence of their children, piercing her lungs.

Neighbours immediately rushed the woman to hospital, but she was later pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Before she died, she reportedly told neighbours that she had just returned home when her husband, without provocation, began beating her.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

He explained that the police received a report of domestic violence in the Ojodu Abiodun area on January 8, which was linked to a suspected suicide reported in Sotubo on January 9.

According to him, the husband fled the scene immediately after the attack and was later found unresponsive in an open field in Sotubo. He was taken to hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.