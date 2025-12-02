Police raid criminal networks in Delta

In a sweeping two-day security operation that underscores the deepening fight against organised crime in Delta State, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) and the Eagle Net Special Squad have arrested multiple armed suspects and recovered a cache of illegal weapons and stolen property across Ughelli, Oghara, Sapele, and Asaba.

The coordinated crackdown—carried out between November 28 and 29, 2025—reveals the scale and brazenness of criminal networks terrorising communities in the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, the CP-SAT operatives led by ASP Julius Robinson, launched targeted raids based on what he described as “credible and actionable intelligence” around the Ekuigbo axis of Ughelli.

There, officers intercepted Kelvin Oke, 42, allegedly a key actor in a theft syndicate, and recovered a stolen tricycle in his possession, he said

Edafe added that further operations cracked open more layers of the network, even as the team apprehended two additional suspects: Victor Oyaye, 26, of Otor-Ogor community—identified by investigators as the gang leader—and Monday Emakpo, 31, of Okpara community, residing in Agbara, Ughelli.

He informed that “A second stolen tricycle and a locally made shotgun loaded with six live cartridges were recovered during the arrests”.

The police image maker also disclosed that on November 29, the CP-SAT extended its offensive to the Oghara–Sapele axis, where operatives stormed the residence of Jeffery Saint, 28, of Ogharake, Oghara.

He said the suspect attempted to flee but was subdued after a brief struggle. A search of his home uncovered a locally fabricated Beretta-style pistol and 15 rounds of live ammunition concealed for “imminent criminal deployment”.

In a related development, the Eagle Net Special Squad—led by SP Danyaya Inusa—recorded another breakthrough during what began as a routine stop-and-search around the Northwest Filling Station near Mariam Babangida Junction along the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

Bright Edafe explained that what appeared to be a standard traffic check quickly escalated into a foot chase when a suspect attempted to escape.

“The Police apprehended him and identified him as Ezekiel Edeya, 28, of Emevo in Isoko North LGA. A red handbag he abandoned during the chase contained a locally made pistol, three live cartridges, an iron plier, and a screwdriver.

“All suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue”, he said.