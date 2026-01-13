Police recover rifles, repel suspected kidnappers in Delta

Delta State Police Command has announced a major operational breakthrough in its fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes, following the recovery of high-powered firearms and ammunition during a late-night raid in the Upper Agbarho, Ughelli North area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, said the operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on what was termed credible intelligence, moved against a suspected gang of kidnappers believed to be operating along a bush path in Upper Agbarho.

The operation, carried out at about 9:35 p.m. on January 11, 2026, was led by ASP Julius Robinson and executed in collaboration with local vigilante members, he stated

According to him, the team successfully cordoned off an uncompleted building identified as the suspects’ hideout.

However, upon sighting the operatives, the suspects reportedly opened fire, forcing a gun battle, and responded with what they described as “superior firepower,” compelling the suspects to flee the scene with gunshot injuries, leaving behind weapons and other incriminating items.

Recovered exhibits include one FNC rifle loaded with a round of live ammunition and a pump-action shotgun with 32 live cartridges, adding that all items have been secured as evidence, while a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

While the Command hailed the operation as a success, the escape of the suspects has again raised questions about the persistence of armed criminal gangs and the difficulty of effecting arrests, even during intelligence-led operations.

Residents of the area, who have endured repeated security scares, continue to call for sustained patrols and follow-up actions to prevent the regrouping of fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, commended the operatives for their bravery and coordination, insisting that the Command remains determined to clamp down on criminal networks across the state.

He warned that Delta State would remain “hostile terrain” for kidnappers, armed robbers, and other violent offenders.