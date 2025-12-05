Police rescue five kidnap victims in Rivers

Rivers state Police Command has rescued five victims abducted by suspected cultists in Emuoha Local Council on Monday.

The victims, Prince London, Azubuike Kelechukwu, Elizabeth Aniete, Onyebuchi Precious, and London Sampson were rescued unhurt at Rumudogo 2 Community.

Spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the rescue operation was conducted by the command’s tactical teams, in collaboration with other security agencies, with the support of the community, about 1.00am yesterday.

She stated that the victims had been taken to the hospital for medical examination, adding that intensive efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing cultists.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Olugbenga Adepoju, assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also urged the community and the general public to continue collaborating with the police to ensure the safety of residents.

The rescue operation is a follow-up to an earlier incident where five students of Rivers State University were abducted by suspected cultists in Emuoha Local Council.