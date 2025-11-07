Police rescue kidnapped man in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped man, Abdullahi Usman, following a swift response to a distress call in the Girei area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the rescue operation began after a resident, Adamu Shugaba, reported hearing groaning sounds from an uncompleted building in Jabbore, Viniklang.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim tied up with pieces of cloth on his hands and legs,” the statement said.

The Divisional Police Officer of Viniklang led a team of operatives to free Usman, who was immediately taken to a hospital for medical examination and confirmed unhurt.

Commending the officers for their swift action, Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris directed the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take over the investigation and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station to aid ongoing efforts to curb crime in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a young orphan, Miss Success Anosike, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, November 3, 2025, when Anosike’s lifeless body was discovered in her room.

A family friend of the deceased had raised an alarm on social media, urging the police to intervene.

The viral post read: “Nigerians, I need your help. Please help me call the police. I’m heartbroken as I type this. My family friend was raped and strangled to death in her room at Oyigbo on Monday night.”

Following the discovery, occupants of the compound reportedly fled, allegedly out of fear of mass arrests.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that one suspect had been arrested. At the same time, efforts were ongoing to track other individuals believed to be connected to the crime.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident and that a suspect has been arrested,” she said. “The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department. The lady’s body has been deposited in the morgue and an investigation is ongoing.”

Also, the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command have uncovered criminal hideouts in two communities, Okuku and Ndegwu, in Owerri West Local Government Council of the state, recovering a decomposing corpse, suspected to be that of a lawyer abducted on October 14.

However, no suspect was arrested, as none was found at the time of the police raid.