Police rescue seven kidnap victims in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued seven kidnapped victims in Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Emem Ikoedem, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin.

She said the victims were abducted in the Ikeken Forest, where they had gone to farm, by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its relentless onslaught against kidnapping and violent crimes in the State, as operatives of the Command have successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims in Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The incident occurred on Saturday, 1st November 2025, when one Enoch Omozokpia of Ikeken Ewohimi reported that his father, William Omozokpia (65 years), who went to his farm in the Ikeken Forest, was abducted by armed men suspected to be kidnappers alongside six others.

“Acting swiftly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ewohimi, led a team of operatives in a joint rescue mission with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups.

“The team stormed the forest in a well-coordinated operation, engaging in an intense bush combing effort that forced the abductors to abandon their captives and flee.

“All seven victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families. The rescued victims are: William Akhabue, Innocent Ebarekor, Rachel Ebarekor, Efuah Ebarekor, Winner Ebarekor, William Omozokpia, and Lucky Igiese (popularly known as Bulala).”

She stated that the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the Police operatives, soldiers, and vigilantes who participated in the rescue operation.

Ikoedem reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to the safety of all residents and assured that efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

Ikoedem urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station.