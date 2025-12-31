Police smash armed robbery, drug syndicates in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in its ongoing war against violent crime and illicit drug trafficking, arresting suspected armed robbers, cultists and an alleged drug dealer in coordinated, intelligence-led operations across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said the latest successes underscore a renewed operational tempo by the command to dismantle criminal networks threatening public safety, particularly during the end-of-year period.

Edafe explained that in the Ughelli North Local Government Area, operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible intelligence, stormed a criminal hideout in the Otorwhodo area on December 28, 2025.

According to him, the team, led by ASP Julius Robinson, arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Moses Tejiri, a native and resident of the area, while other gang members reportedly escaped by scaling nearby fences.

“A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of a long Dane gun, two locally fabricated Beretta pistols, 10 rounds of live cartridges and eleven rounds of ammunition.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to involvement in a string of armed robbery operations around Ekredjebor, Olu Avenue, Winners Road and other parts of the Ughelli metropolis,” he said.

Also, in a separate crackdown, he said the State Intelligence Department (SID), on December 29, 2025, arrested one Isu Emmanuel at a hotel near Victoria Junction, along Okpanam Road, following surveillance over the alleged indiscriminate sale of controlled drugs.

“The suspect, who claimed to be a nurse attached to Guard Health Pharmacy, Okpanam, was reputedly involved in the sale and distribution of prescription drugs without medical authorisation.

“Recovered from the suspect were 28 sachets of tramadol, 16 sachets of Swindol (100 mg), three bottles of codeine-containing Barcadine syrup and other prohibited substances.

“The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue to determine the scope of the alleged drug distribution network,” he explained.

Bright Edafe reassured residents that intelligence-driven patrols, targeted raids and proactive crime-prevention strategies remain in force to deny criminals safe haven anywhere in the state and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts.