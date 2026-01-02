Ports police urge officers to intensify maritime security, set 2026 strategy

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Mrs Toyin Agbaminoja, has charged Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) to remain vigilant and proactive in sustaining a high level of alertness across all port formations.



She said the directive was aimed at preventing criminal activities, protecting critical national assets and ensuring the safety of port users, personnel and the general public.



Agbaminoja gave the charge during the command’s final management conference of the year, convened to review operational activities, strengthen leadership coordination and prepare the command for effective policing as the year draws to a close.



According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr Isaac Hundeyin, the Commissioner assessed the command’s performance, reviewed maritime security strategies and outlined operational priorities for 2026.



Addressing the conference, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police, Agbaminoja urged officers to maintain discipline, strengthen intelligence-led policing, enhance inter-agency collaboration and uphold the command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.



She reassured stakeholders and members of the public of the Ports Authority Police’s commitment to maritime security, public safety and the protection of Nigeria’s port environment during the festive period and beyond.



A highlight of the conference was the decoration of the Divisional Police Officer, Roro Port Division, Mr Francis Araunah, who was promoted to the substantive rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP). Agbaminoja congratulated him on the promotion, describing it as a reflection of his dedication, professionalism and consistent commitment to duty.



The command also held a valedictory session in honour of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mrs Amabua Ashe, who has proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.



Agbaminoja commended Ashe for her service, leadership and contributions to strengthening investigative and operational efficiency within the command, and wished her success in her new national assignment.



She also formally welcomed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports CID, Mr Folarin Adedeji, urging him to build on existing achievements and further enhance intelligence-driven investigations and professionalism within the command.