NAFDAC commends Yusuf for transformational leadership in health sector

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commended Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for his transformational leadership and far-reaching reforms across critical sectors of the state.

Director General Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye’s message was read by the Secretary to Kano State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, during the 33rd Executive Council meeting on Saturday.

‎ ‎In the letter, Prof. Adeyeye expressed NAFDAC’s readiness to collaborate with the Kano State Government in strengthening public health regulation, combating substandard medicines, and promoting ethical standards in the distribution of drugs and medical products.

‎. In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the acknowledgement was received and appreciated by the Governor during the 33rd State Executive Council Meeting held on Saturday at Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf welcomed NAFDAC’s proposal for partnership and reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the agency in advancing public health and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines in the state. He also commended Prof. Adeyeye’s proactive leadership and the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

‎ The statement reaffirmed that Kano State remains committed to policies that promote human capital development, ethical leadership, and public welfare, in line with the Kwankwasiyya philosophy.

