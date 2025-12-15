Retired NDLEA directors pledge continued support for drug war

Retired Deputy Commanders, General of Narcotics (DCGN), who served as directors in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have paid a courtesy visit to Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), to congratulate him on the recent renewal of his tenure by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



They pledged their continued support for the ongoing effort against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.



The agency’s former Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Sunday Nbona Joseph (rtd), who led the team of nine retired directors on the congratulatory visit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, commended Marwa for his relentless efforts to transform NDLEA into a frontline drug law enforcement body now globally recognised and respected.



He said the agency, its workforce and Nigeria have a lot to gain from Marwa’s reappointment because of his commitment, hard work and leadership qualities.



The retired NDLEA officers, while expressing appreciation to Tinubu for reappointing Marwa for another tenure of five years, pledged their preparedness to continue to offer advice, suggestions and support for continuous operational successes of the agency.

“With your reappointment, we ask God to give you longevity and more ability and capacity to record many more achievements. Thank you very much for the opportunity that you have given to us at such short notice,” Sunday stated after which they presented a giant congratulatory card to the NDLEA boss.



In his response, Marwa thanked them for the kind gesture and best wishes he had received from all of them, including those who could not be physically present.



According to him, “We are grateful to the President who deemed it fit to renew our tenure. I am grateful to you all for being part of the reason for the renewal. Obviously, a CEO cannot on his own make those seizures, arrests, sensitisations and all the rehabilitation going on. No CEO will do that alone. It’s all under commands, which fall under your various directorates.

“I am not saying anything that is not factual. I rely on the management team, which you have been, from the day I joined until when you left. So, I appreciate you also for all that you have contributed and continue to contribute. Now, I am not under any delusion that everyone is happy that I came back for a second time, not least the criminal elements.”



He told them that a lot of successes had been recorded since they retired from the agency and assured them that more would be attained in the coming days “because President Tinubu is giving NDLEA the full backing we need to achieve more.”