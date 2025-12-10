Rivers residents seek govt’s intervention over blocked canal

Property owners and residents of the Rumuokania II New Layout, under the auspices of the Landlords Association, have appealed to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to address the issue of a blocked canal in the area.



They stated that the blocked canal has caused water to back up onto the newly constructed pipeline road, leading to accelerated erosion and hazardous conditions.



The landlords expressed concern that the obstruction had caused significant hardship for residents and motorists, urging the state government to desilt the canal and construct adjoining roads to improve accessibility and prevent flooding.



The Guardian learnt that the blocked canal serves as a vital waterway for several communities, including Rumuokania, Mgbraja, Ogbogoro, Egbelu, Elioparanwo, Mini-Orlu, Rumue-vorlu, Rumuokwachi, Ozuoba, Iwofe, Rumuolumeni, Rumuepirikom, and Mini-kete.



Chairman of the association, Joel Gbandi, said: “We humbly request the desilting of the canal to restore proper drainage and prevent water overflow onto the newly constructed internal roads and flooding within the communities.

“This obstruction has caused water to back up onto the surface of the newly constructed road, leading to accelerated erosion and hazardous conditions for surrounding buildings, motorists, and pedestrians alike within Rumuokania Rumuoke communities.”



He said that their appeal necessitates the need for urgent attention to prevent further damage to the newly constructed road by the state government and ensure the safety of residents.



The association also commended Governor Fubara’s commitment to spreading development across Rivers State and pledged its readiness to cooperate with his administration.