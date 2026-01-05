Rotary Club honours first baby of the year at Lagos hospital

Baby of the year with mother and Rotary Club members in the hospital

Members of the Rotary Club of Lagos Central have honoured the first baby of the year with gifts at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH).

The first baby of the year was delivered to Mrs Fidelis Afekinsu at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday. The second and third babies born at the hospital were also presented with gifts.

Speaking at the event, President of the club, Elizabeth Ajilore, said the initiative was the club’s flagship project and had been sustained for more than four decades. She noted that the programme aligns with the focus of Rotary International on improving maternal and child healthcare.

“This is the 44th year. The tradition reflects our commitment to supporting maternal and child care. Over the years, this hospital has become part of our extended family,” she said.

Ajilore also commended members of staff of the hospital, noting their dedication to duty.

“You care very deeply. We are happy to recognise some employees who are hard-working. They represent teamwork and commitment. Your efforts do not go unnoticed, and we want you to know how much you are appreciated,” she added.

Responding, the Managing Director of LIMH, Taiwo Olugbenga Adeiyi, expressed appreciation to the club for its continued support and generosity.

As part of the event, diligent members of staff were honoured with plaques and monetary rewards. In the junior category, Tejidinu Ayinde Bashir emerged as the overall best staff member, while Mrs Fadire Rachael Oluwatoyin was named best staff member in the senior category.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the recognition of four members of the Rotary Club of Lagos Central who were themselves born at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.