Rotary Club showers ‘babies of the year’ with gifts in Agege

The Rotary Club of Agege, under the Maternal and Child Health project, at the weekend, celebrated two baby girls born on New Year’s Day at Powerline Primary Health Care Centre, Orile-Agege.

On January 1, Mrs Ibrahim Rashidat was delivered of a healthy baby girl weighing 3.0kg at 6.30 p.m., followed by Mrs Olaoluwa Oluwakemi at 10.42 a.m. on January 2, 2026, weighing 3.2kg. Both mothers and babies are in good health.

Led by PP Adebisi Ade-Onojobi Daniel and under the guidance of the Club President, Olufemi Ogungbemi, the club presented gift items worth over N255,000 to each of the mothers, including essential items for the babies, cash support, and donations to the hospital.

The gesture brought immense joy to the mothers, who expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the care and support.

The Medical Officer in charge also thanked the club, describing the intervention as timely and impactful. The presence of club members and Rotaractors created an atmosphere of warmth, encouragement, and community spirit, showing that small acts of love can make a lasting difference.

“This outreach serves as a reminder of the celebration of life, community, and hope. It also exemplifies a powerful message that when mothers are supported and children are welcomed with care, the foundation for a healthier, brighter future is laid. As these two baby girls begin their journeys, they do so surrounded by love, care, and the promise of Rotary’s continued commitment to maternal and child health,” the officer said.