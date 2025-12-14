Security forces neutralise notorious bandit Kachalla Na’Allah in Sokoto

Security operatives have killed Kachalla Na’Allah, a bandit identified as a key figure in criminal networks operating in Sokoto State, following a coordinated operation in Isa Local Government Area.

A security source confirmed that Na’Allah was shot dead on Friday during an engagement between Girnashe and Kuka Tara villages in Tsabre Ward. The operation involved a joint team of Mobile Police and Community Guard personnel, with support from the Nigerian Army. “The operation was carefully planned and executed, resulting in the neutralisation of the bandit kingpin,” the source said.

Na’Allah is reportedly a cousin of Ibrahim Chimmo, a notorious bandit believed to be active in the Sububu Forest axis. The security source noted that the elimination of Na’Allah represents a strategic move towards dismantling the leadership and operational structures of bandit groups in the region.

This incident follows the recent neutralisation of another notorious bandit, Kachalla Kallamu, by troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area, indicating a sustained military effort to suppress criminal networks in Sokoto State.

Commenting on the operation, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, commended the army and other security agencies for their ongoing commitment. He said the successes demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between the military, police, and local security structures, emphasising that the fight against banditry in the state remained a priority.

Residents of the Isa Local Government Area expressed relief at the operation, noting that the removal of Na’Allah would help reduce attacks on communities and provide some measure of safety for villagers living near the affected areas.