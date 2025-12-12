Sokoto approves ₦8.4b for market reconstruction, moves to finalise 2026 budget

The Sokoto State Government has approved ₦8.4 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Sokoto Central Market, marking a significant step toward restoring commercial activity at the facility, which was severely damaged by fire several years ago.

The decision was reached on Thursday during the 16th State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House. Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, said the contract would be executed by 38 contractors drawn from the Sokoto business community.

Dantsoho said, “Council approved the reconstruction of the market at a cost of ₦8,499,855,347. The state government will fully fund the project to ensure the market regains its past economic prominence.” He added that Governor Ahmed Aliyu remained committed to the reconstruction as part of his campaign promises.

The Council also approved the draft 2026 budget for submission to the State House of Assembly. The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Zayyana, said the proposal was developed using the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, which he described as a tool that supports transparent and predictable fiscal planning.

“Council deliberated on the proposal and approved it for transmission to the House of Assembly,” he said.

In a separate approval, the Council awarded a contract for the construction of a new administrative block and the renovation of existing facilities at the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the project, valued at ₦469,140,662.28, was awarded to Assist-Me Solution General Services Ltd with a completion period of six months. He noted that the contract includes a 50 per cent mobilisation payment and carries no provision for variation.

Thursday’s approvals form part of the administration’s broader effort to upgrade commercial infrastructure and enhance administrative support services in the state.

The Council had earlier in September approved a technical amendment to the 2025 public budget. Zayyana explained that the adjustment sought to establish a more “realistic and intentional budgeting system” aligned with financial management guidelines and stakeholder needs. He clarified that the amendment did not alter the approved ₦526.88 billion budget size for 2025 but involved the redistribution of ₦38.81 billion from under-utilised allocations to priority sectors to improve budget performance.