Nigerian soldiers spend 6th day in Burkina Faso’s detention as diplomatic talks continue

Eleven Nigerian military personnel remain in detention in Burkina Faso, six days after a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft made a precautionary landing in the West African country. The soldiers and the aircraft were seized by the Burkinabe military government, which alleges that the aircraft violated national airspace.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2025 when the C-130, on a ferry mission to Portugal, detected a technical issue shortly after departing from Lagos State. The crew diverted to the nearest airfield in Bobo-Dioulasso in accordance with international aviation protocols and standard safety procedures.

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Emile Zerbo, confirmed that investigations by local authorities noted the absence of authorisation for the aircraft to enter Burkinabe airspace. The Confederation of Sahel States condemned the incursion, describing it as a breach of sovereignty.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stated that the detained personnel were safe and receiving cordial treatment. Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed that the precautionary landing followed all required safety procedures.

The Nigerian government has initiated diplomatic efforts to secure the release of both the soldiers and the aircraft. Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Nigerian Embassy in Ouagadougou is actively engaging the host authorities to resolve the situation.

Amid ongoing diplomacy, former senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayodele Arise, called for consideration of a military option. Speaking on Arise Television, he referenced Israel’s 1976 Entebbe Raid as an example of decisive action compelling a host nation to reconsider its stance.

“I think we should move and do something. Once they are aware that we want to do that, I am sure that the man who is president there will have a rethink because they are our neighbours,” Arise said.

He noted that while the Nigerian Armed Forces remain engaged domestically with insurgency and banditry, regional assertiveness is necessary.

“Yes, we should be friendly with our neighbours, but at the same time we should let them know that they can’t be messing with our country,” he added.

Arise also defended President Bola Tinubu’s recent military intervention in the Republic of Benin, dismissing claims of hasty action or constitutional breach, and argued for more robust legislative scrutiny of ambassadorial nominees to enhance accountability.

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar reiterated that discussions are ongoing to resolve the detention through diplomatic channels, clarifying that the aircraft’s landing had no connection to Nigeria’s recent operations in Benin.

As negotiations continue, the Nigerian government faces pressure both to secure the safe return of its personnel and to assert its position on regional security and sovereignty matters.