Shettima condemns Maiduguri mosque bombing as Tinubu orders security action

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday condemned in strong terms the bomb explosion that claimed no fewer than five lives and left several others injured at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State following the incident.

The Guardian earlier reported that the blast occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Although information on the incident remains sketchy, residents told newsmen that many worshippers were either killed or injured after suspected Boko Haram insurgents detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the mosque.

The suspected blast has already heightened fear among residents, especially the Christian community preparing for the 2025 Christmas celebration.

According to Muhammad Abdullahi, who witnessed the incident, the blast occurred in the middle of congregational prayers, a time when many traders in the busy market gather to worship before returning home.

Another eyewitness, Bukar Wakil, said the explosion triggered fire and thick smoke, burning parts of the mosque’s ceiling and causing panic within the crowded market area.

The Vice President condemned the attack in a Press Statement signed by Stanley Nwokeocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communication, assuring that the Federal Government is deploying additional tactical teams to the area to track down and apprehend those responsible for the terror attack.

“This commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will continue to provide our security agencies with all necessary resources and support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms,” he affirmed.

He added that the Federal Government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to ensure protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other regions.