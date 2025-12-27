Sokoto: Government introduces new initiatives to curb banditry

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has announced that his administration is introducing new initiatives aimed at curbing the menace of banditry in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General, Media and Publicity

Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, the governor made this known while declaring open the 17th Regular State Executive Council (SEC) Meeting held in Sokoto.

Aliyu explained that the new measures were in addition to the ongoing efforts being undertaken by the state government in collaboration with security agencies, which, according to him, have already started yielding positive results.

He expressed optimism that the new strategy would significantly enhance intelligence gathering, describing it as a critical factor in checkmating the activities of bandits across the state.

He said since assuming office, his administration has consistently supported security agencies in combating banditry across the 13 local councils affected by the menace.

According to him, the state government has provided logistics and other necessary support to strengthen the operational capacity of security agencies in their fight against banditry.

Aliyu emphasised the need for residents to continue supporting the government and security agencies in order to make Sokoto State safer.

“As a government, we are ready to do all it takes to ensure that banditry becomes history in Sokoto State. However, for us to achieve this goal, we need the support of all and sundry,” he appealed.

The governor commended members of the SEC for their unwavering support and contributions, which he said have led to the numerous successes recorded by his administration, and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers, assuring them of more dividends of democracy across the state.

Aliyu further congratulated the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohamed, and the Senior Special Assistant on Cabinet Matters, Bande Rika, urging them to make meaningful contributions towards the realization of his administration’s 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

25th December, 2025