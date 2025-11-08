Sokoto government to recruit more personnel into neighbourhood initiative, Marshall

As part of efforts to further reduce unemployment, particularly among youths in the state, the Sokoto State Government has announced plans to recruit additional personnel into the State Neighbourhood Initiative and Sokoto Marshall.

The Neighbourhood Initiative, first introduced by Governor Ahmad Aliyu when he served as the State Commissioner for Social Welfare during Wamakko’s administration, was designed to train youths in various fields to support conventional security agencies, especially in crowd management, fire control, and traffic regulation.

Aliyu revealed this during the closing ceremony of the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week held at the Kasarawa Conference Centre, Sokoto. He said the measure would provide job opportunities, reduce youth idleness, and address the rising cases of youth involvement in criminal activities.

He noted that his administration recently inaugurated a committee to oversee the recruitment of 3,000 qualified state indigenes into the state workforce and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment and restiveness.

Speaking on the significance of the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week, Aliyu said the state government would ensure that the literary works of the leaders of the Sokoto Caliphate are digitised and made publicly accessible for research and educational purposes. He added that a committee would be established to carry out the project.

The governor emphasised his administration’s resolve to preserve the legacies of the founders of the caliphate, particularly in the areas of diplomacy, security, moral values, and societal reorientation.

Also speaking at the event, Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, commended the organisers for showcasing the contributions of the founding fathers of the Sokoto Caliphate.

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III noted that many works of the Caliphate scholars were yet to be published and stressed the need for continued efforts to preserve and share their intellectual contributions for the benefit of present and future generations. He reiterated the Sultanate Council’s commitment to upholding the ideals of the Caliphate.

The Chairman of the occasion, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, described the Danfodiyo Week as a platform that brings to light the sacrifices and leadership of the Caliphate founders. He also appreciated Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his support toward the successful hosting of the event.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Malam Lawal Mai Doki, explained that the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week is a week-long program featuring symposiums, quizzes, poetry presentations, and lectures.

During the event, Dr. Usman Bugaje delivered a public lecture titled “Sokoto Caliphate in Bilad Al-Sudan: State Formation, Statecraft, and State Fidelity in 19th Century Africa.”

Highlights of the ceremony included the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities, as well as winners of the quiz and poetry competitions.

Abubakar Bawa Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto. 6th November, 2025