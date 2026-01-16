Sokoto govt debunks claims villagers were chased away by bandits

The Sokoto State Government has clarified a viral video circulating on social media alleging that the individuals seen in the footage were residents of Tidibale village who were chased away by bandits.

The government explained that the individuals in the video are indeed residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Council, but were not chased away by bandits.

Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, said in a statement that the residents were temporarily conveyed to the Isa Local Council headquarters by council authorities following a rumour that bandits were planning an attack on the community.

According to him, upon receiving the information—which understandably created tension and anxiety among residents—the councillor representing the ward, Dayyabu Sani, promptly reported the matter to the Chairman of Isa Local Council, Alhaji Sherifu Kamarawa. Consequently, the Chairman directed that the villagers be temporarily relocated to the local government headquarters as a precautionary measure.

The affected residents have since returned safely to their ancestral homes in Tidibale village, while security agencies have intensified patrols in the area to forestall any possible breach of peace by criminal elements.

In furtherance of efforts to guarantee the safety of lives and property in Tidibale village and surrounding communities, the Sokoto State Government has approved the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) in the area to complement existing security formations in Isa Local Government Area.

The Sokoto State Government reassured the people of the state, particularly those in security-challenged areas, of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property at all times.

“The Government will continue to work closely with conventional security agencies, the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, and vigilante groups to safeguard rural communities across the state.

“The Government also warns against the politicisation of security issues and urges citizens to cooperate fully with government and security agencies in the fight against banditry, including exposing informants living within their communities.

“Furthermore, members of the public are strongly advised to desist from spreading rumours, particularly on security-related matters, due to their sensitive nature and the panic they often generate,” he added.