Soludo commissions 5km road built by industrialist in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commissioned a five-kilometre stretch of road with drainage system and streets solar lights, built by an industrialist, High Chief Anthony Ikenna Obele.

The multi-billion naira road project is located in Ezinifite, Aguata Council, Anambra State.

In a time when infrastructure is often delayed by bureaucracy and politics, the Ezinifite road stands as a counter-narrative. It is proof that development can be accelerated when private conscience meets public needs. Fully tarred, properly drained, and linking Aku village to neighbouring communities, the road immediately solves a problem residents had lived with for decades: difficult access, disrupted trade, and daily inconvenience.

What gives the project added weight is not just its scale, but its symbolism. This road located within the governor’s own axis, was commissioned not as a favour, but as an acknowledgement.At the commissioning, the governor used the moment to underline a governing philosophy that has become increasingly clear under his administration, that development must be a shared responsibility.

Soludo said: “At the speed we need to move, government alone can not achieve development,” calling on Ndi Anambra, at home and in the diaspora, to reinvest in their roots.

Related News

Chief Obele’s intervention fits squarely into the Public-Private-Community Partnership framework the Soludo administration has been encouraging.

For residents of Ezinifite, the road is more than infrastructure. It is relief and access. It is dignity restored. Traders move with ease, vehicles no longer struggle through erosion-scarred paths, and daily life now flows with less friction. The traditional ruler and community leadership described it as a turning point, a signal that progress does not always have to wait for Abuja or Awka.

Chief Obele in his remarks spoke not of sacrifice but of responsibility. Leadership, he suggested, should be judged not by titles and wealth accumulated but by problems solved.

The five kilometres of road in Ezinifite may not be the longest in Anambra State, but it carries a weight that extends far beyond its length. It tells a story of what becomes possible when individuals stop waiting for government and government, in turn, honours initiative.

In a state known for its enterprising sons and daughters, the road sends a quiet but powerful message: development begins the moment someone decides that their community deserves better and acts on it