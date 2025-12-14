Soludo plans dualisation of Onitsha roads to ease traffic

The Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has announced plans to commence the dualisation of 3-3, Nkisi, and Nkwelle roads in Onitsha, a move aimed at alleviating persistent traffic congestion along these major corridors.

In a video circulated online on Saturday, Governor Soludo disclosed that commuters and residents along the 3-3 and Nkwelle axes often spend four to five hours daily in traffic. Describing the situation as “unacceptable,” he said his administration is determined to bring relief to affected residents.

“We are going to unlock 3-3 and Nkwelle axis as part of our massive agenda to create a ‘new Onitsha’. People are held in traffic for over five hours every day, and that is going to stop,” Soludo said. He explained that the dualisation is part of a broader infrastructure development initiative intended to expand and interconnect road networks within the metropolis, thereby improving traffic flow and opening up new economic opportunities.

The governor, who personally inspected the roads and surrounding areas, stated, “I personally inspected the affected roads and surrounding areas to properly assess the level of neglect and ensure adequate planning ahead of the dualisation project. I went to those areas myself in preparation for the dualisation.”

Construction work on the roads is expected to commence early next year. Upon completion, the dualised roads are anticipated to reduce travel time, improve mobility, and boost commercial activities across Onitsha and neighbouring communities.

The visit reportedly elicited widespread approval among residents, traders, and business owners, who said the project would offer much-needed relief. They described the roads as vital components linking several parts of Onitsha, noting that years of neglect had led to severe daily traffic gridlock.

Governor Soludo emphasised that the project forms part of a larger plan to dualise all major “Trunk A” routes in the state, including both state and federal roads, to connect communities seamlessly. Key projects include the Amawbia-Nise-Agulu-Nanka-Ekwulobia-Uga Road, a 68-kilometre stretch intended to link Anambra State with Imo State.

He further stated that the state government has already dualised over 170 kilometres of roads, including federal roads, highlighting that while the Federal Government will not refund the expenditure, the infrastructure is necessary for the state’s growth and serves the local population.