Stakeholders urge inclusion of children with disabilities at Lagos chess programme

Stakeholders have called for greater inclusion of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in all areas of society in Nigeria, urging families and communities to take deliberate steps to embrace diversity rather than hide it.

The call was made at an inclusive chess programme organised by Vulpes Inclusive Engagement (VIP) in partnership with Sightsavers, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) and Chess in Slums Africa.

The programme, titled “Inclusive Chess Day: Every Child Deserves a Move”, was aimed at celebrating children with disabilities and promoting awareness about inclusion through the game of chess.

Principal Consultant for VIP, Onyinye Atuanya, said no society is perfect, noting that meaningful change often begins with individuals willing to act. She encouraged parents of children with and without disabilities to be open-minded and allow their children to participate in inclusive activities, even when early attempts come with challenges.

According to her, exposure and participation help reshape perceptions and influence broader society.

“When we embrace persons with disabilities, we begin to see how our cities and communities are not designed to cater to them, and that realisation pushes us to do better,” she said.

Atuanya stressed that representation matters and urged families to advocate for themselves, assuring them of support from civil society groups, partners and other stakeholders.

Describing chess as a powerful tool for inclusion, she said the game enhances cognitive development, builds social connections and provides a safe space for many children with disabilities.

She also advocated the integration of inclusion into education from early childhood, including the introduction of sign language in schools, describing it as an achievable and impactful reform that would benefit all children.

General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, said disability does not equate to a lack of intellectual capacity. Chess, she noted, is a game that requires strong intellectual engagement, and disability does not mean the absence of intellect.

Chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, described chess as a powerful tool for breaking social barriers and empowering children living with disabilities and in underserved communities.

He said chess is a game of the mind that allows anyone with an active intellect to participate, regardless of physical or social limitations.