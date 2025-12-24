Teen relatives drown in Ibadan River

Apete Community in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic death of two teenagers, Abdullahi Sheriff, 15, and Adekitan Rasheed, 13, who drowned in a river flowing through the Morubo-Apete area.

The deceased boys, who were said to be relatives, lived with their parents in adjoining houses within the community.

Their sudden deaths have sent shockwaves across Apete, as residents struggled to come to terms with the loss of the promising youngsters.

Findings revealed that the teenagers had, on several occasions, visited the river to bathe and fish, despite repeated warnings from elders and concerned residents about the dangers posed by the river, which is known to have an unpredictable and unknown depth.

According to information gathered, the tragic incident occurred after the boys reportedly sneaked out of their homes on the fateful day without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

It was learnt that on getting to the riverside, they removed their clothes, hung them on branches of nearby plants and dived into the river to swim.

Trouble started later in the evening when family members could not find the boys at home.

Their prolonged absence raised suspicion and anxiety among relatives, who immediately began a frantic search around the neighbourhood.

The search eventually led them to the riverside, where the boys’ clothes were discovered hanging on tree branches. The sight reportedly heightened fears that the teenagers might have drowned in the river.

Residents immediately mobilised efforts to rescue the boys, but attempts made that night to locate them in the water were unsuccessful. The incident was subsequently reported at the Apete Police Station.

A resident of the community, who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity, disclosed that police officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer, promptly moved to the scene alongside two experienced local swimmers.

“The police came quickly after the report was made. They brought two swimmers who know the river very well. After searching for a while, the bodies of the boys were recovered from the river,” the resident said.

It was further learnt that the families of the deceased adopted different burial arrangements in line with their beliefs and traditions.

One of the teenagers was buried by the riverside in accordance with traditional customs, while the second victim was taken to a cemetery and buried according to Islamic rites.

The tragic incident has plunged the entire Apete Community into mourning, with residents describing the boys as lively and respectful children who would be greatly missed.

Community leaders and concerned residents have renewed calls for increased public awareness on the dangers of swimming in rivers and other open water bodies, particularly during the rainy season.

They also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities of their children to prevent similar tragedies.

Some residents called on the government to provide safety measures such as warning signs, barriers and regular sensitisation campaigns around rivers in residential areas, stressing that urgent action was needed to avert further loss of lives.